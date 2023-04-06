New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) BSP MP Danish Ali on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to restore the recently scrapped scholarship schemes for minorities as well reinstate the four per cent reservation to Muslim OBCs in Karnataka.

Ali met the prime minister to discuss a host of issues and handed him a letter with his demands.

"I compliment you for your commitment to 'Sabka Sath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas'. However, some elements are trying to create hurdles and sabotage your efforts. They are trying to push the Muslim community to the ghettos of darkness and backwardness," the BSP MP said in his letter to Modi.

"The community's sorry state of existence has been reflected in Sachar Committee report in 2005. I would like to draw your kind attention to some of the key issues, which, if addressed, could turn the community into a massive human resource that would help achieve your laudable target of turning India into a five trillion dollar economy and make our country the 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

Among the demands that Ali put forward before the prime minister included providing scholarship to the meritorious minority community students.

"I request you to kindly help revive the various scholarship schemes by the Central and the state governments," he said in his letter.

He also urged the prime minister to reinstate the four per cent reservation to Muslim OBCs, saying it gave education and job opportunities to the weaker sections of the minority community. "The restoration of this quota will give credence to you commitment to the upliftment of Pasmanda Muslims."

He also requested a medical college for the Jamia Millia Islamia before the PM.

The BSP leader also placed before the prime minister a request for a central school or University in Amroha, a railway line from Gajraula to Sambhal via Hasanpur, a direct train from Amroha/Moradabad to Mumbai, a passport processing centre at Amroha, an IIT and an AIIMS in Western UP, among others.

