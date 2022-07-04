New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party spent Rs 68.64 crore in the assembly polls held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh this year, over Rs 9 crore more than the election expenses of three national parties--TMC, NCP and CPI--put together.

In its submission to the Election Commission, the party said it spent a total of Rs 68,64,63,288 to contest the legislative assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

While it contested all the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, it managed to win only one.

Political observers had dubbed the abysmal performance of the BSP, led by Dalit leader Mayawati, a four-term former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, as 'end of the road' for the party.

In its report submitted to the poll panel, the Trinamool Congress said it spent over Rs 47.54 crore in the five state assembly polls.

In its election expenditure report, the Communist Party of India said it spent Rs 1.30 crore in the five states.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party's election bill was Rs 10.54 crore.

The BSP won two seats in Uttarakhand and one in Punjab, while drawing a blank in Goa and Manipur.

BSP, TMC, CPI and NCP are recognised national parties.

While BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the Aam Aadmi Party ousted Congress in Punjab in the state polls.

