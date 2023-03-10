Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the budget session in the state will commence on March 14

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania informed on Friday that the budget session of the state will start on March 14.

It will be the second session of the 14th Legislative Assembly and the first budget session of the present government.

Pathania said, "The session will continue till April 6 and there will be a total of 18 sittings in this session."

The obituary will be presented in the House on March 14.

On March 17, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2023-2024 in the House, he said.

March 16 and March 24 have been earmarked as Private Member days during this session.

"Budget estimates will be discussed on March 20, 21, 22 and 23 (four days) and follow-up demands will be discussed on March 27, 28, and 29 (three days) and the budget will be passed on March 29 or the financial year 2023 2024," Pathania added.

As far as the notices sent by the members in this session are concerned, so far a total of 543 marked questions have been received, of which 391 online and 152 offline have been received, he said.

While 189 unstarred questions have been received, of which 164 are online and 25 are offline. Most of these questions have been sent to the government for further action as per the rules.

Apart from this, 4 notices under rule-101 and 3 notices under rule-130 have been received from the members, who have been sent to the government for further action, said Pathania.

As per the press statement of the office of the Speaker, information related to the questions received from the members is mainly unemployment, the pathetic condition of roads, DPR of approved roads, upgradation of colleges, schools, health institutions etc. in the state and filling up of vacant posts in various departments.

Tourism, drinking water, supply of electricity, prevention of increasing drug use among youth, increasing criminal cases and electricity based on solar energy, transport system and NPS/OPS were also some of the subjects raised by the members.

Apart from this, the members have also highlighted some serious issues from their respective constituencies through questions. (ANI)

