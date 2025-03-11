Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create a separate wing for Muslims at the new Ballia Medical College.

Speaking to ANI, Ketakee Singh said, "A brave policeman in Sambhal clearly said that there are 52 'Jumme' in a year, but Holi comes only once a year. So I thought that if something happens by mistake some colour is splashed, then this crying gang will take to the streets. ...I think that if they are so scared of our people, then why not have a separate wing made for them at the medical college that is being built in Ballia, where they can come get treatment."

She said that a separate medical facility for Muslims would ensure the safety of Hindus. "You must have seen videos on the Internet, spitting on fruits, spitting on vegetables, mixing urine. I demand from the CM that a separate wing should be made for them so that they can get mental and physical treatment," she added.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that a new medical college will be constructed in the Ballia district of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister stated it was a longstanding demand of the people and the MLA of Ballia, which the chief minister Adityanath has fulfilled now.

"For a long time, the people of Balia have been demanding a medical college in the area. Ballia MLA Dayashankar Pandey, who is also state's Transport Minister, has also demanded to build a medical college in the area. UP CM has decided that a medical college will be built in Ballia. We are moving forward with this proposal with the land-acquiring process..." Pathak told ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of the state's Health and Welfare Ministry, also highlighted the medical preparations, stating that all medical practitioners and administrations have been advised to keep all hospitals on alert and be ready to deal with all kinds of situations.

He said, "For Holi, all medical practitioners and administrations have been advised to keep all hospitals on alert and be ready to deal with all kinds of situations; leaves have been cancelled. In hospitals, all facilities will be ensured."

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have slammed statement by MLA Ketakee Singh , questioning whether the BJP will support or distance itself from such comments.

Juhie Singh, Spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party and the leader of the Women's Wing of the SP said, "It is sad that the Governement says that the medical college will be named after the great revolutionary Chittu Pandey and the legislator there who neither knows the history of Ballia nor knows the ideology of Chittu Pandey.

"They make such irresponsible and senseless statements. Such people have no help or ability to become public representatives and the government should take action against them.... Such people have no right to go to the Assembly,' said Juhie Singh. (ANI)

