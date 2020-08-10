Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shivram Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Monday.

The SP's sample results were confirmed positive for the infection late on Sunday night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Sankhdhar said.

He was not feeling well for the last few days after which his sample was sent for examination, the official added.

