New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Sanitation workers of the Delhi government-run Burari hospital took out a protest march on Wednesday and tonsured their heads, demanding the dispensation address their grievances including those related to alleged sexual harassment, illegal retrenchment and caste discrimination.

In a statement they said the workers organised what they called was a "Shav Yatra" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and tonsured their heads this afternoon after an alleged crackdown by the Delhi Police on their nine-day-long sit-in protest at the hospital.

They have been protesting against the alleged sexual harassment, corruption, illegal retrenchments, caste discrimination and other violation of labour rights by the hospital administration and a private contractor company overseeing the sanitation work, the statement said.

"The workers took out a Shav Yatra (funeral march) of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the hospital. They also tonsured their heads and performed a 'mundan' symbolising that they had been abandoned by the Delhi government," the statement said.

Following the development, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met a delegation of the sanitation workers, the workers said in a separate statement.

During the talks, the minister assured that no worker will be retrenched and a committee would be instituted to inquire into the corruption allegations and the alleged violation of the labour laws by the contract company and the role of hospital administration in it, the statement said.

