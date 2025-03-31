Pilibhit (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Thirty people were injured when a bus carrying devotees returning from the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand fell into a ditch in Pilibhit district, a police official reported on Monday.

He added that the condition of two of the injured is critical.

The SHO of Madhav Tanda police station, Ashok Pal, said that all the injured have been safely evacuated and are receiving treatment.

As soon as the information was received, the police launched a rescue operation and after several hours, all the passengers were rescued from the bus. The two seriously injured people were immediately sent to the hospital by the police.

According to the police, 50 devotees from Lucknow had gone to Uttarakhand to visit the Maa Purnagiri temple. On Sunday night, they were returning by bus when the driver lost control, and the bus fell into a ditch near Daga village in the Madhav Tanda police station area.

When asked whether the driver had fallen asleep during the night hours, the police did not provide any information on this.

