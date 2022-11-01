Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) The State Election Commission of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections to the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor.

It also announced the by-election programme for the posts of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) nagar palika.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Will Give Non-BJP Government Under Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, Says President Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to a State Election Commission release, the public notification will be issued on November 3 and nominations can be filed till November 4. The last date to withdraw nominations is November 7.

Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on November 10. The results will be declared on the same day, the release added.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 22 Assistant Director and Other Posts at jkpsc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply.

The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

Sheel Dhabhai has been caretaker mayor since then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)