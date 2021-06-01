New Delhi, Jun 1: The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour. ‘Reduce Gap for COVID-19 Vaccination of Students Going Abroad', Says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

