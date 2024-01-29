New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Vivek Kumar Gupta, IRSE (1988) has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta as Managing Director (MD) of NHSRCL from the date of assumption of charge of the post till the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Currently serving as the Principal Executive Director of Gati Shakti at the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways, Gupta is set to take on the role of Managing Director (MD) at the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The appointment is expected to contribute significantly to the advancement of India's ambitious plans for modernizing its rail network and promoting rapid and efficient transportation across the nation.

Notably, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited plays a pivotal role in the implementation of high-speed rail corridors, a key aspect of India's infrastructure development agenda. It is a visionary initiative that aims to revolutionize transportation in India.

Once completed, it will provide a safe, efficient, and fast mode of travel between two major cities, setting a new benchmark for high-speed rail infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

