New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the DTC triggered a heated debate in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, with the BJP leaders alleging corruption and financial mismanagement during the AAP's tenure.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the report exposed large-scale corruption by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"Arvind Kejriwal came to power promising to end corruption, but every CAG report reveals more mismanagement under his rule. The number of DTC bus routes has declined from 814 to 468, leaving poor commuters stranded," he said.

Sirsa claimed that the operational cost of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses had risen sharply.

"Earlier, DTC operated at Rs 213 per kilometre, but now the cost has more than doubled to Rs 487 per kilometre," he said.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged that DTC's operating cost had skyrocketed to Rs 544 per kilometre, compared to Rs 54 per kilometre for Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) cluster buses.

Khurana also highlighted a decline in the number of DTC buses.

"In 2015, there were 4,344 buses in the fleet, but by 2022, the number had dropped to 3,937 despite a growing population. Meanwhile, DTC's losses have ballooned to Rs 8,498 crore as of 2022-23," he said.

Another allegation raised was regarding pending dues from private bus operators.

"The government rented out spaces to private cluster bus operators, but Rs 225 crore in rent remains unpaid. No action was taken to recover this amount," Khurana added.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition Atishi requested that the debate be postponed until Wednesday, citing insufficient time to study the report.

"The report was tabled just an hour ago. Members need time to analyze it thoroughly before discussion," she said.

The CAG report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, revealed that DTC's financial liabilities had surged from Rs 28,263 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 65,274 crore in 2021-22. It also noted that the corporation had not developed a business or financial plan to manage losses, which have exceeded Rs 14,000 crore in recent years.

Amid the political uproar, Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar took a swipe at Kejriwal and said that "he completed journey from wearing a Rs 200 shirt to living in a Rs 175 crore 'sheesh mahal' in just 10 years".

The first Budget Session of the eighth Delhi Assembly began on Monday morning with a traditional "kheer" ceremony.

Following the debate, the chief minister proposed the formation of a Public Accounts Committee and a Business Advisory Committee, each comprising nine members.

The proposal was passed via voice vote before the Assembly was adjourned until 11 am on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)