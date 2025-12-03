Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): Calcutta High Court has overturned Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's single bench verdict on cancellation of 32,000 teachers' appointments in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam' case, giving relief to the teachers.

The division bench ruled that teachers who are innocent and not involved in corruption should not suffer due to the actions of regulators and authorities.

West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated the Primary Education Board and the teachers, stating that truth had prevailed and the jobs of 32,000 primary teachers were secure.

Petitioner Ashish Kumar Chaudhary said that the High Court's Division Bench has set aside the single-judge order, observing that teachers who are not involved in corruption should not suffer for the faults of regulators and authorities.

In a post on X, Bratya Basu said, "Congratulations to the Primary Education Board after the Honorable High Court's Division Bench decision today. The High Court's single-bench decision has been overturned. The jobs of 32,000 primary teachers are completely secure. Congratulations to the teachers as well. Truth has prevailed."

Bratya Basu expressed his gratitude to the division bench of the Calcutta HC.

Speaking to reporters, Bratya Basu said, "I express my deep gratitude towards the division bench of the Calcutta HC. My sincere gratitude to CM Mamata Banerjee for this glorious win. The 32000 teachers can now raise their heads and go to their respective schools. We are quite happy with the judgment."

Earlier, the High Court's Division Bench said that the jobs of 32,000 primary school teachers would remain. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's single bench verdict was overturned by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty's division bench at the Calcutta High Court.

Petitioner Ashish Kumar Chaudhary also welcomed the decision, saying that innocent teachers should not be penalised for faults committed by others.

Chaudhary said, "The division bench has set aside the single bench order, observing that teachers who are innocent and not involved in corruption should not suffer for the fault of regulators and authorities. These teachers can continue their service."

BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari welcomed the decision, saying it was unfair to question teachers' jobs after nine years of service.

BJP leader and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tewari said, "The division bench has set aside the single bench's order. One of the main concerns was that the teachers had been working for nine years. So it would not be right to talk about their jobs after nine years."

Earlier on May 12, 2023, a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the cancellation of the recruitment of 36,000 primary school teachers.

"The board will make new appointments to fill the vacant posts. This process of recruitment should be completed within three months," Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ruled. (ANI)

