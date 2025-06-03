New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued comprehensive directions on Tuesday to tackle one of the "major contributors" to air pollution- open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and curbing open biomass generating Particulate Matter and other harmful gaseous pollutants.

According to a statement, the directions aim to eliminate fire incidents in Sanitary Landfill (SLF) sites, dumpsites, and open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/ biomass across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Also Read | Moradabad Horror: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman Over 40 Times With Screwdriver, Mutilates Private Parts for Speaking to Another Man in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

The Commission has directed the concerned agencies in the NCR to take appropriate actions under two broad categories with a view to prevent fire incidents and resultant high levels of air pollution.

The agencies are directed to manage legacy waste at SLF and dumpsites, and also to manage fresh generation of MSW to prevent fire incidents.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

According to the official statement, the agencies are required to carry our proper identification, categorization, demarcation and fire risk assessment of all SLFs and dumpsites located in Delhi-NCR.

Extensive bio-mining and bio-remediation are to be carried out in landfills and dumpsites to "liquidate the legacy waste as per the targeted timelines already submitted to the Supreme Court," with the Delhi government and state governments to review the action plans. CCTV cameras are also to be installed at these sites, with appropriate fencing arrangements along the boundary.

Installation of Methane Gas Detectors at the SLFs and dumpsite are also required so that high methane concentration areas are identified and preventive measures are taken.

Similarly, other fire-fighting arrangements are to be made available at all sites, with period mock drills to be conducted too, including quarterly audits for Fire Safety and hazardous emissions. The workers at the site are to be provided with proper safety gear and personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for safe handling of legacy waste.

For dealing with new waste, CAQM has directed that agencies ensure collection, segregation, transportation and processing of waste in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

There will be "zero tolerance" towards burning of MSW at vulnerable points, intermediate dumps and collection centres, along with regular enforcement teams to be deployed for ensuring prevention of open burning of MSW.

The CAQM directions also call for increasing the capacities of urban local bodies to process horticulture waste in parks, gardens, green belts, institutions, and roadside areas and intensifying collection during the autumn season. ZQM has also said that regular capacity-building programs should be incorporated for sanitation staff.

"All concerned agencies as mentioned under various statutes relating to solid waste management have been directed to ensure compliance with the Statutory Directions of the Commission," CAQM's statement read.

All State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have to submit a consolidated State wide report on prevention and control of sanitary landfill site and dumpsite fires and open Municipal Solid Waste/ Bio-mass burning in Delhi-NCR to the Commission in a prescribed format for the Quarterly Report, with the commission warning that non-compliance might invite penal action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)