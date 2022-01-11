Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Police arrested a man from the Malad region of Mumbai for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman promising her a role in films.

As per the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Omprakash Raju Tiwari who claimed to be a casting director.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 153.70 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

Dhananjay Ligade, Senior Inspector, Malad Police said, "The complainant, a Bengali woman registered a complaint with the police on January 6. A casting director had offered her work in a film on a streaming media company, for which he demanded some money from her. Later, he asked the victim to give him some of her intimate pictures to which she refused.

"Later he made a fake account on social media and convinced her to give some intimate pictures of herself for helping her land a role. He then demanded sexual favours from her in turn for work. When she refused, he made her intimate, nude pictures viral among her friends. After this, she registered a complaint with the police," the inspector said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

Ligade said that upon receiving the complaint, police filed a case against the accused under sections 354 (a) (b) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT act and was eventually arrested.

"The police is investigating into the matter. We are looking if some other woman was his victim in the past," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)