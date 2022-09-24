Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Hundreds of passengers were left stranded as casual employees of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) went on strike on Saturday, demanding revision of salaries and making their jobs permanent.

The strike, days ahead of Durga Puja, affected passengers in the districts of south Bengal, with many stranded at bus terminuses in Kolkata, Howrah, Digha, Durgapur and Asansol, among others.

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said, "I will try within my means to resolve the issue."

The striking employees are affiliated with the ruling TMC's trade union INTTUC. PTI dc

