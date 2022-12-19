New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday issued a warrant to produce Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, lodged in an Asansol jail, in connection with a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh issued the production warrant on a plea moved by the ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in the same case on July 11.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it registered the money laundering case following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the BSF.

The FIR alleged that Mondal, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore rupees cattle smuggling racket.

