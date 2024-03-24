New Delhi [India], March 24, (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Head Constable from the Gandhi Nagar police station in Delhi, on charges of bribery. The accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 40,000 from a complainant.

The arrest came after the CBI received a complaint against the said Head Constable, accusing him of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to refrain from taking action on the complainant's filed grievance. Following negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs. 75,000 as the bribe.

In a swift operation, the CBI laid a trap and successfully nabbed the Head Constable while accepting Rs. 40,000 in bribe money. Subsequent searches are now underway at the premises of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident underscores the CBI's commitment to combat corruption within law enforcement agencies and its proactive stance in upholding integrity and accountability. The investigation into the matter continues as authorities seek to ensure justice prevails. (ANI)

