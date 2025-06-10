Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two accused including Superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Amroha and a Tax Advocate while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 1,00,000 (as the first installment of demanded undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh) from the complainant, the CBI said in a statement.

A case was registered by CBI on June 09, 2025, on the basis of a complaint against the two said accused. The complainant controls the business affairs of his family concern private company. The allegation in the complaint was that the accused Superintendent had issued a penalty notice to the complainant's family concern private company on account of non-filing of GST returns. It was alleged that both accused had demanded undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant to waive the penalty on the private company.

The accused is posted as Superintendent of CGST, Gajrola, having additional charge of Superintendent CGST, Amroha. The Tax Advocate was representing the complainant. However, the Tax Advocate entered into a conspiracy with Superintendent CGST, Amroha, and pressured the complainant to deliver the demand of undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh to the accused Superintendent.

CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused at Amroha and Gajrola, UP. Investigation is continuing.

Earlier, CBI arrested an accused from Aizawl, Mizoram in connection with a case involving the sexual assault of a minor and possession and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the agency said in a release on Monday.

As per the CBI release, the case was registered on May 30, 2025, against the accused on serious allegations including the creation, collection, storage, and uploading of CSAM depicting minors in explicit sexual acts. The accused was also in possession of pornographic content involving children, in violation of laws.

The CBI conducted searches on June 04, 2025, at the residential premises of the accused and seized incriminating electronic devices.

Subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, it said. (ANI)

