New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal on Thursday called for an "imperative need" for increased international cooperation among police agencies in the globalised crime scenario.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) attended by 59 young police officers from 44 countries in Mumbai, Jaiswal said young leaders should imbibe leadership qualities with a wider international perspective.

"Faced with increasing transnational and complex crimes, the partnerships across jurisdiction and disciplines shall become an increasingly crucial tool for policing," the CBI, which hosted the programme, said in a statement.

According to the CBI, identification, analysis, visualization of concepts to help build or maintain trust within global criminal investigation; importance of international cooperation and the role of Interpol as its proponent and global network building would become of essence, it said.

International coaches and trainers interacted with participants during the programme where topics such as emerging trends in policing, issues of growing challenge for law enforcement, need to build trust with citizens and fighting crime in an increasingly digitalized world were discussed.

The participants got an exposure of the Indian Police system, its professional capabilities, innovations and best practice, which could be emulated in their respective countries.

The participants visited CBI headquarters, National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar and Mumbai Police control room.

They were briefed about building trust through community policing and management of mass gatherings like Ganapati festival and challenges of terrorism with specific reference of Mumbai terror attacks, the agency said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)