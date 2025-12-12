New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), based on inputs from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), USA, successfully dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset-supported cybercrime network that had been allegedly targeting US nationals since 2022 at Noida, according to an official press release by the body on Friday. The CBI also recovered Rs. 1.88 crores and 34 electronic devices, and arrested six alleged key operatives during the operation.

The CBI press release said that during the period 2022-2025, the accused individuals were allegedly operating under pseudonymous identities of US Government officials from Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA), conspired to target US victims by threatening them that their Social Security Numbers (SSN) had been used for money laundering and drug deliveries and that all of their assets would be freezed.

Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused persons allegedly manipulated the victims into transferring USD 8.5 million to cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts controlled by them.

CBI registered this case on December 9 and launched an investigation. According to the release, the CBI swiftly conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Noida and Kolkata, linked to the accused persons, yielding substantial incriminating evidence.

CBI intercepted six persons engaged in ongoing criminal activities, red-handed, at an illegal call centre operated by the accused persons in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and dismantled the centre. CBI has arrested six key accused persons in the case.

During CBI searches conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, it was revealed that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was allegedly channelling proceeds through virtual assets and bank transfers. Searches conducted at the premises of the illegal call centre and the accused persons led to the recovery of Rs 1.88 Crores in cash, 34 electronic devices (mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, hard disks), and incriminating documents about the crime.

According to the release, further operations are underway to identify the proceeds of crime. Investigation into the broader network and international leads is ongoing.

As part of 'OPERATION CHAKRA', CBI is rapidly identifying and taking action on the organised technology-enabled crime network in close coordination with INTERPOL and foreign law enforcement agencies. The operation has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of a major transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network. (ANI)

