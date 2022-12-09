New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet against eight accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

CBI had registered a case in October on the request of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and further notification from Govt of India transferring the investigation of a case registered in the Itanagar Police Station Case dated September 10.

Also Read | MUST WATCH –

Passing Out Parade and Allied Activities at Officers Training Academy, Gaya, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The accused named in the charge sheet have been identified as Ahkilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on a complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022.

Also Read | ‘Nude Video’ Fraud in Telangana: Fraudsters Pose As Cybercrime Cops, Dupe Man of Rs 35,500.

The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

Searches were earlier conducted at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)