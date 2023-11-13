New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the then Deputy Chief Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways, Maligaon, Guwahati (Assam) in a disproportionate assets case.

The accused has been identified as Ranjit Das, then Deputy Chief Engineer (Survey/Construction), Northeast Frontier Railways, Maligaon, Guwahati(Assam).

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Killed on Suspicion of Being a Witch in Kokrajhar District, One Arrested.

A case was registered on November 30, 2021, against the accused on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was further alleged that during the check period January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2019, the accused had amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of income to the tune of Rs 2,15,28,395 (approx) and the percentage of disproportionate assets came to around 89.96 per cent.

Also Read | Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 87-Year-Old Man Dies After Attacked by Bull in Ballia.

Searches were earlier conducted at two places at Jorhat and Guwahati on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents related to immovable properties, Locker keys, etc.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)