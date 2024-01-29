Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced the release date of its upcoming docu-series 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'.

The project will be out on February 23.

The docu-series revolves around the infamous case of Indrani Mukerjea, the former CEO of INX Media, who made headlines in 2015 for her alleged involvement in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Shaana Levy and Uraaz have directed the docu-series, which will feature interviews of Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers.

Sharing the first poster of the docu-series, the makers wrote, "A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all.#TheIndraniMukerjeaStoryBuriedTruth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!"

The series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story.(ANI)

