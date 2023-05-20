Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) CBI officers questioned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who appeared before them Saturday as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam, for more than 9 hours before letting the young politician out.

Banerjee told newspersons keeping vigil outside the Nizam Palace office of the CBI, that the questioning was a waste of time for both him and the CBI officers, but that he “cooperated in all that was asked.”

“I was questioned for 9 and-a-half hours by CBI …Questioning was a waste of time for them (CBI officers) as well as for me,” said Banerjee after emerging from Nizam Palace.

He claimed the real reason why he was called in was because, he had refused to be a “pet dog of Delhi's bosses” and that is why he has been “targeted”.

He also alleged that while TMC leaders who were unwilling bend were being harassed, BJP leaders who had been involved in various cases were allowed to go scot free.

Banerjee's name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh where he alleged that central investigating agencies were pressuring him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the school scam case.PTI SCH PNT SOM

