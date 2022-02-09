New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Consumer protection regulator CCPA has passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Ltd directing it to discontinue advertisements of Sensodyne products in India on the grounds that the ads were endorsed by foreign dentists.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also passed an order against Naaptol Online Shopping Ltd for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices to promote its products via broadcast and online mode, it said in a release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched; Check Details Here.

CCPA took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare on January 27, and against Naaptol on February 2 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)