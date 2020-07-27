New Delhi, July 27: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged members of the community to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha adhering to all Union Health Ministry guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, it is advised that Muslims perform Eid-ul-Azha prayers in mosques or at home following all social distancing norms and guidelines issued by the health ministry from time to time. Also Read | More Than 11,000 COVID-19 Facilities & Over 11 Lakh Isolation Beds Available in India, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

It is better to perform animal sacrifice, an important part of the festival, after offering sermon and prayers in a short period of time, immediately after 20 minutes of sunrise, Madani said. He said that it must also be ensured that all waste be buried or disposed of in a manner that it does not create any problem for other people. Also Read | Tamil Nadu Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against BJP Near Raj Bhavan in Chennai to 'Save Democracy'.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this (sacrifice) religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered at a nearby place where there is no difficulty," Madani said.

"But, at a place where the sacrifice has been offered regularly, and there is a problem right now, at least one goat must be sacrificed there after registration with the local administration," he said.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 1. Animal sacrifices are performed as a ritual to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, as an act of obedience to god.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)