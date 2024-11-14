New Delhi, November 14: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in six Police Stations of five districts of Manipur with immediate effect up till March 31, 2025 to address well-coordinated operation by the security forces in the ethnic violent-hit state to maintain security situation.

The imposition of AFSPA will be imposed in the areas under jurisdiction of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang Police Stations of five districts in Manipur (Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur). AFSPA Extended in Manipur: State Government Extended Armed Forces Act by Another 6 Months, Excluding 19 Police Station Falling Under Imphal Valley.

This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders. Officials noted that the state continues to experience heightened tensions due to ongoing ethnic violence, including intermittent gunfire in fringe areas, especially between Bishnupur and Churachandpur, as well as Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Jiribam. Insurgent groups have reportedly been involved in violent acts in these regions.

The imposition of AFSPA in specific police stations--Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang is intended to enable coordinated operations by security forces aimed at stabilizing the region and curbing insurgent activity. Ministry of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA in Parts of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for 6 More Months Amid Security Review.

"It is noted that situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi Imphal West and Jiribam districts with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence.

After such review, the Central government is of the opinion that imposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in the six Police Stations (Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang) of five districts in Manipur is warranted to carry out well-coordinated operations by the security forces to maintain the security situation and contain the activities of insurgent groups in these areas," a notification issued by the MHA reads.

The Government of Manipur in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 19 Police Stations as "disturbed area" for period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024 through a notification issued on September 26, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)