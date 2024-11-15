Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Friday said the central and Rajasthan governments will collaborate to develop Pushkar on the lines of temple towns of Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya.

The historic Pushkar Fair 2024, coinciding with Kartik Purnima, concluded on Friday in a grand ceremony.

Kumari participated in religious rituals and the grand aarti, marking the end of the fair.

Earlier, the closing ceremony was held at the Pushkar Mela Ground. During the closing event, Kumari announced key plans for Pushkar's development.

Pushkar is not just a place of faith for Rajasthan but for the entire country, she said.

Kumari reiterated that development will integrate modern facilities while preserving the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

"The Rajasthan government has devised a comprehensive plan for Pushkar's development which will be executed in collaboration with the central government. The goal is not only to enhance religious tourism but also to improve the quality of life for local residents," she said.

She highlighted that the beautification of Pushkar Lake and its surrounding ghats, along with the development of better facilities for religious tourists and visitors, are part of the government's plans.

According to a statement, this year's Pushkar Fair witnessed a record number of domestic and international visitors, with over six lakh Indian pilgrims and 20,000 foreign tourists attending the seven-day event.

Kumari said, "This is the highest number of visitors since 2019, which shows the growing significance of Pushkar and the success of our tourism policies."

