New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday repatriated Vijoy Kumar Singh, Secretary of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, to his cadre state Punjab, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh is a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved repatriation of Singh to his parent cadre on the request of government of Punjab, it said.

The ACC has also approved repatriation of M Maheshwar Rao, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Space, to his cadre state Karnataka, another order said.

Rao is a 1995-batch IAS officer.

