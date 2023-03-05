New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Centre will hold an awareness workshop for officers of the Bank of Baroda in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on pension matters on Monday, according to an official statement.

Since the major pension disbursing authorities are banks, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has started a series of awareness workshops for central pension processing centres (CPPCs) of banks as well as their field functionaries handling pension-related work in the bank, it said.

For this purpose, a central government team led by V Srinivas, Secretary, DoPPW and Additional Secretary, Sanjiv Narain Mathur is at Bhopal to conduct a workshop for the officers of the Bank of Baroda, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Sunday.

The objective of these workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant for pension disbursing banks and also the steps being taken by the Centre to ensure “ease of living” for pensioners, it said.

The workshop shall also focus on the issues faced by bank officials in handling different processes and pensioners' grievances.

More than 60 officers from CPPC and pension dealing branches of the Bank of Baroda are participating in this workshop.

The workshop is also expected to firm up a road map towards integrating the pensioners' portal of Bank of Baroda with the single-window integrated pensioners' portal of DoPPW entitled “Bhavishya” with the objective of providing pensioners with a host of information with respect to their pension disbursement and related facilities, it added.

