Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) Congress MP T N Prathapan on Tuesday said he has moved an urgent motion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of alleged central neglect and discrimination towards Kerala that was one of the reasons for the financial crisis in the southern state.

The move by the Congress MP from Thrissur was welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference here.

Vijayan said, "It is a good move. The effort to rectify an ongoing mistake is a welcome development."

The Left government in the state has been claiming that the Congress-led UDF opposition and its MPs in Lok Sabha were acting as "mute spectators to the alleged anti-Kerala measures and policies of the central government".

It is amidst this criticism that Prathapan has moved the urgent motion in the Lok Sabha claiming central neglect towards the southern state has led to the financial crisis being faced by Kerala.

Prathapan told a TV channel that the Congress has political differences with the LDF and has been critical of the alleged extravagance and mismanagement of the state government.

"At the same time, we also believe that the Centre is denying Kerala what it is rightfully entitled to. Not just Kerala, the same treatment is being meted out to all non-BJP ruled states." he contended.

He alleged that there was deliberate discrimination against Kerala by the Centre as the BJP has been unable to make any space for itself in the southern state.

In contrast, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan has rejected the LDF government's argument that the Centre's alleged denial of deserved allocations was the reason for the state's poor financial situation.

Prathapan also claimed that the Congress and UDF MPs from Kerala have always been raising in the Parliament the problems being faced by the state without looking at their political differences with the ruling LDF.

He said the Congress and UDF have always said they will raise the problems of the state in the Parliament.

"At the same time, we will also point out to the public the wrong policies of the LDF government," he said.

The Congress MP said the motion was moved in his personal capacity and not after discussing with the party's parliamentary committee.

