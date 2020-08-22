Raipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus count rose to 20,078 on Saturday with an addition of 568 new cases while the death toll climbed to 190 after ten patients, including a government doctor, died, a health official said.

372 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection, he said.

The state has now 7,494 active cases, as 12,394 people have been discharged after recovery while 190 have died so far, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 165 were reported from Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by 64 from Durg, 55 from Raigarh, 39 from Bilaspur, 34 from Bijapur, 31 each from Rajnandgaon and Surguja districts, 30 from Gariaband, 21 from Janjgir-Champa, 13 from Narayanpur, 11 from Sukma, nine from Surajpur, eight each from Balod, Korba and Kanker districts, seven each from Jashpur and Dantewada districts, he said.

Six cases were detected in Dhamtari district, five in Mungeli, four each in Kabirdham and Balodabazar, three in Mahasamund and two in Bemetara while one case each came from Bastar and Kondagaon districts, he said.

Besides, a visitor from another state has also tested positive, he said.

"Of the 10 fatalities, four deaths took place on Saturday while two on Friday. Information about two patients who died on August 20 at a government hospital here, and about a death at a private hospital in Bilaspur on August 12 was received on Saturday," the official said.

Besides, a 24-year-old man from Raipur who was brought dead to the Medical College Hospital here on Saturday, was found to be coronavirus positive, he said.

A 45-year-old government doctor, native of Dhamtari district, who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur after he tested positive for the viral infection, died on Saturday.

The doctor was suffering from a heart-related disease, blood pressure and diabetes.

Expressing grief, Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted, "Today our state has lost its young doctor and corona warrior Dr Ramesh Thakur in the battle against corona...May his soul rest in peace.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 14,000 cases and 161 deaths just in the last one month, the health official said.

With a total 7,055 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has so far recorded 102 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,078, new cases 568, deaths 190, discharged 12,394, active cases 7,494, people tested so far 4,77,974.

