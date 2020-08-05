Raipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 10,407 on Wednesday, a health official said.

With the death of two patients, the toll climbed to 71, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

The number of recovered cases rose to 7,871 after 258 more patients were discharged following recovery, he said.

Of the new cases, 83 were reported from Raipur district, 32 from Durg, 18 from Bastar, 16 from Rajnandgaon, 13 from Mahasamund, nine each from Raigarh and Balodabazar districts, five from Jashpur, four each from Surguja and Narayanpur districts and two each from Janjgir-Champa and Kanker districts, the official said.

Also Read | Assam Floods: 18 Rhinos, 135 Other Animals Dead So Far in Inundated Kaziranga National Park.

While two persons hailing from other states tested positive after their arrival in Chhattisgarh, one case each came from Bemetara, Kabirdham, Gariaband, Bilaspur, Surajpur and Kondagaon districts, he said.

A 63-year-old man from Raipur, who was suffering from breathlessness, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on August 3 and later tested positive for the viral infection.

He died this afternoon, he said.

Another man, aged 55, a native of neighbouring Odisha and staying in Pathalgaon town in state's Jashpur district, was admitted to a hospital in Raigarh with swelling on his throat, he said.

He died on August 3 and later his sample tested COVID-19 positive, he said.

The state now has 2,465 active cases, as 7,871 people have been discharged after recovery, while 71 have died so far, he said.

The state, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 7,000 cases and 57 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 3,421 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,407, new cases 205, deaths 71, discharged 7,871, active cases 2,465, people tested so far 3,45,250. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)