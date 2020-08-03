Raipur, Aug 3 (PTI) As part of its ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman Path' project, the Chhattisgarh government will develop Chandkhuri, believed to be the maternal home of Lord Ram, into a grand tourist-pilgrimage site, an official said on Monday.

Similarly, Turturiya, where Lord Ram's sons Luv and Kush are believed to have been born in an ashram, will be developed into a prominent eco-tourism spot, the official added.

As per mythology, the 'van gaman path' is the route taken by Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and it is believed he spent most of his time in exile in Chhattisgarh.

Chandkhuri, a village located some 27 kilometres from capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

"Chandkhuri will be developed as a tourist-pilgrimage site as beautiful as the city mentioned in mythological tales. The ancient Mata Kaushalya Temple situated in the village will also be given a magnificent look while keeping the original form intact. This entire work will be executed at a cost of Rs 15.75 crore," the public relations department official said.

"As per the plan, the beautification and campus development of the temple will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, which has already started, Rs 6.70 crore will be spent, while 9.08 crore in next second phase," he said.

He added that a new bridge would be built for easy access to the temple, which is located in the middle of a pond.

On July 29, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had visited Chandkuri and reviewed work underway for beautification of the temple complex, the official informed.

"The state government has also chalked out a plan to develop Maharishi Valmiki's Ashram in Turturiya in Balodabazar district as a religious tourism destination, like Chandkhuri," he said.

This ashram, surrounded by mountains and forests, is situated adjacent to Barnavapara wildlife sanctuary, and it is believed that Lord Ram spent some time of his exile in the forest of Turturiya, he said.

"It is said that his sons Luv and Kush were also born in this ashram. In view of its significance, Turturiya will be developed as an eco-tourism spot," he said.

The official said plans were also afoot to develop Shivrinarayan, the place where as per mythology Ram ate berries given to him by Shabri, in Janjgir-Champa district.

Rampal village in Bastar district and Ramaram in Sukma will also be developed as part of the circuit.

"Lord Ram had set up a 'Shivling' in Rampal before moving towards the southern part of India and had performed customary rituals. Thereafter, he worshiped 'Bhudevi' in Ramaram area," he said.

The Ram Van Gaman Path plan will see construction of link roads and modern amenities for tourists-pilgrims, the official said.

In the first phase, eight places will be selected and developed at a cost of Rs 137.45 crore, and is expected to create lot of job opportunities, the official said.

