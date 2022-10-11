Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday arrested chairperson of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHED), a frontal organisation of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Mohammad Ameer Shamshi as the agency carried out searches in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The searches were conducted at 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam in a case related to alleged criminal activities of Rajouri-based AHET, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The official said JeI, after being declared an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act, has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations.

"One such organisation is AHET of Rajouri, which has been found raising funds through various means, including donations and hawala purportedly for charitable purposes, but are instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India," the spokesperson said.

The official said the NIA had suo-moto registered the case on October 3, and Shamshi, a resident of Rajouri, is the first person arrested in this connection.

"Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused (Shamshi) is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI, Jammu and Kashmir.

"The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JEI as an 'unlawful association'. Suspected links with other NGOs and trusts operating in Kashmir have also emerged during investigations," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties were seized during the searches.

