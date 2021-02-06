Latur, Feb 6 (PTI) Farmer activists blocked roads at different places in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday as part of the 'chakka jam' protest called by farmer bodies agitating at borders of New Delhi against the three new farm laws.

The protests were held peacefully on Nanded road near Krishi Mahavidyalaya, Vasangaon Pati, Harangul railway bridge and also on Ambejogai road under the aegis of the Kisan Kamgar Samanvaya Samiti between 12 noon to 3 PM.

Activists of the Congress, Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, and Shetkari Sanghatna took part in the agitations.

A police official said vehicular traffic remained suspended in some areas in view of the protests.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses didn't ply on roads after 12 noon, officials said.

A memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind was submitted to Latur deputy collector in Nilanga.

