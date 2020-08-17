Chandigarh [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stood at 2,216 on Monday, Health Department said.

The total number of cases include 1,183 cured patients and 30 deaths.

A total of 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)

