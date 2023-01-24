A dog squad brought in after a bomb threat was alerted at the District Complex in Chandigrah (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh, January 24: The Chandigrah Security officials launched a search operation in the District Court Complex after a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday.

"A search operation is still underway and a dog squad has been brought in to check if there have been any bomb," they added. Bomb Threat Call to Five-Star Hotel in Gurugram Mall Turns Out Hoax; Caller, Who Suffers From Autism, Arrested.

Officials said that the District Court, Chandigarh was vacated immediately and all the lawyers were told to leave the premises. More details are awaited.

