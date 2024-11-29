Chennai is experiencing high tides and gusty winds as a result of the deep depression (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chennai is experiencing high tides and gusty winds as a result of the deep depression that has been brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression, currently moving northwestwards, is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, by the morning of November 30.

The weather department has forecast that the system will weaken into a depression, with wind speeds of 45-55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, as it makes landfall.

The depression, which is currently located in the Bay of Bengal, is affecting coastal areas, particularly in Chennai and nearby districts.

The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions and is advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. In addition to gusty winds, the region is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, especially along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As the depression continues to move northwest, the IMD has issued advisories for residents in the affected areas to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines.

Coastal authorities have been urged to remain on high alert as the system approaches landfall.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal caused widespread damage to paddy crops in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district.

Paddy crops in over 800 acres of land have been completely submerged, leaving farmers in distress.

The affected areas include Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, Pudupalli, Vedrappu, Vanamadevi, Vallapallam, Kallimedu, Eeravayal, and Chemboadi.

Earlier, a senior IMD official said that there would be fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of the state.

The Indian Navy on Thursday activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.

Focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and search and rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are working closely with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialised Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecast to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories. (ANI)

