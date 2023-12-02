Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): Amid the forecast of a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, said on Saturday that they have started a concept of a district disaster response team for the first time to handle the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Face Crucial Electoral Test Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Counting of Votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3.

A well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

"Due to the onset of the cyclone, which we are expecting to come nearer to the coast of Chennai, we have deployed numerous teams. Apart from the standard operating procedure that we follow when we go for rescue, for the first time, we have started a concept of a district disaster response team," Commissioner Rathore said.

Also Read | Thane: Doctors Remove 2.5 Kg Cyst From 24-Year-Old Woman’s Ovaries After Three-Hour Surgery at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

"There are 12 districts in Chennai, and for each district, we have a highly trained team. They have specialised equipment, including boats, life jackets and trained personnel. These personnel can go inside the stranded places and rescue people. They are trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)," he added.

He said that, apart from these, Chennai police and traffic police personnel are on duty.

"Apart from this, a strength of about 18,000 Chennai police personnel will be on round-the-clock duty. Roughly 3000 traffic police personnel, along with traffic wardens and home guards, are on duty," Commissioner Rathore said.

"For the first time, we are also starting a police hospital. These teams will be at their disposal in case of any requirement. With all this preparation, we are sure that we'll be able to respond to any kind of situation. Lastly, we are also starting a dedicated green corridor for ambulances that need immediate movement," he added.

Meanwhile, the IMD further said that the deep depression was likely to convert into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.

"It is likely to continue to move west-northwestward, intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam around the evening of December 4 as a cyclonic storm," the IMD further said.

Amid the looming fear of a cyclone over Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department on Friday warned that the sea will be rougher than usual in the coastal areas.

The sea has gone 100 metres backwards, where the shore's breadth has increased at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district due to the cyclone effect.

The northeast monsoon is intensifying and heavy rain is taking place in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage No. 1' in five ports, including Nagapattinam port.

With the India Meteorological Department's prediction of a cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)