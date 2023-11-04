A navy sailor died after a Chetak helicopter crash at the INS Garuda, a naval air station at Naval Base, in Kerala on Saturday, November 4. The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift off. According to the officials, the helicopter crashed during a routine training with two crew members were aboard. As per media reports, the incident took place at the runway of INS Garuda in Kochi. Chetak Helicopter Crash in Kerala: Indian Navy’s Chopper Crashes at INS Garuda Runway in Kochi.

Chetak Helicopter Crash in Kerala

#UPDATE | A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident: Indian Navy — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)