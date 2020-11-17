Dantewada, Nov 17 (PTI) Three Naxals with cash rewards of Rs one lakh each on their heads surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Tuesday, an official said.

The three were associated with the outlawed movement since 2008 and were involved in over 15 incidents, including attacks on police and damage to public property, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

He identified the three as Nanda Sori (31), head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) a frontal wing of the Maoists), Jatel Madkam (22), head of Janatana Sarkar squad and Ranjish Muchaki (30), head of Tetam Chetna Natya Mandli, a Naxal cultural outfit.

They were active in Malangir and Katekalyan area committees of the Maoists and turned themselves in after being impressed by the police's surrender-cum-rehabilitation campaign named 'lon varratu' (return to your home/village), he said.

With this, so far 202 Naxals, 52 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered in the district since the drive was launched in June this year, he said.

The three were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities soon as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

Under the 'lon varratu' campaign, Dantewada police put up posters and banners in native villages of some 1,600 Naxals asking them to return to the mainstream.

