Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai observe a minute's silence as a mark of tribute to the nine people who died in an IED blast (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday observed a minute's silence in an event in Raipur as a mark of tribute to the nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, who died in an IED blast by naxals in Bijapur.

The Chief Minister said that our soldiers are fighting strongly against Naxalism.

"The whole country knows that it has been more than 1 year since our government came to power. Our soldiers are fighting strongly against Naxalism; the Union Home Minister is also determined to end Naxalism by March 2026. I am confident that his determination will be fulfilled," Vishnu Deo Sai said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier in the day, nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Reacting to the incident Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "...How did this happen, it is a matter of investigation, investigation will be done and better steps will be taken. Now we will work with much more strength to eliminate naxalism...there is no doubt naxalism will be wiped out"

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao expressed his condolences to the families of jawans who lost their lives in an IED blast. The Deputy CM asserted that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain.

" Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the Jawans...this is a cowardly action...as Jawans are working towards eliminating naxals...they have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain," Sao said.

Following the incident, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former CM, Raman Singh, also expressed condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack.

" Whenever big operations happen against them, these Naxalites come down to cowardly attack... I express my condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack...The big step that the Chhattisgarh government and central government are taking will take this step forward further," Singh said. (ANI)

