Raigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) An elephant calf was allegedly electrocuted on a farm in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, a forest official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death Near Posh Khan Market, Shock in Area (Disturbing Video).

The carcass of the calf, aged around five years, was found in the morning in the sugarcane farm in Chuhkimar village under Chhal forest range of Dharamjaigarh forest division, Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Jogawat said.

Also Read | Cylinder Blast in Delhi: Two Houses Collapse in Outer Delhi’s Kunwar Singh Nagar Area Due to Cylinder Blast, 9 Injured.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the jumbo got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at the farm, he said, adding that investigation into the death is underway.

More than 70 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh in the last five years of causes ranging from ailments and age to electrocution, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)