Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The final salute was paid to District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam on Sunday, who lost his life during a naxal search operation in the Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh.

The operation was conducted yesterday in the South Abujmarh forest area at the Narayanpur-Dantewada district by the Special Task Force (STF) in coordination with DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts. Four Naxals were killed in the operation and a large weapons cache was also recovered by security forces.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

Calling it a supreme sacrifice, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai highlighted that the security forces will aim to carry out better anti-naxal operations in the future.

"His (Sannu Karam) sacrifice will not go to waste. Drawing inspiration from this, we will carry out future operations in an even better manner so that we get better success," the SP told ANI.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

The search operations in the Narayanpur-Bijapur border area of Dantewada district are still underway, according to officials.

Detailing the operation, SP Rai said that bodies of 4 naxals, and a large weapons cache were recovered by security forces.

"When the operation was being carried out on 4th January, naxals fired bullets. A retaliatory firing was done. Dantewada DRG Head Constable Sannu Karam made a supreme sacrifice in the operation. Bodies of 4 naxals were recovered. Large cache of weapons was also recovered. Sannu Karam was offered the final salute today," said the SP.

Bastar Inspector General, P Sundarraj highlighted that a large cache of AK-47, INSAS, automatic and semi-automatic weapons were recovered.

"On 4th January, an encounter broke out between security forces and naxals at Narayanpur-Bijapur border area of Dantewada district. Bodies of four naxals, including two women naxals, were recovered after the encounter. A large cache of AK-47, INSAS, automatic and semi-automatic weapons was also recovered," IG Sundarraj said.

He further mentioned that Sannu Karam's mortal remains will be taken to his native village today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)