Varuthini Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is observed by devotees across India with great devotion. The day of Varuthini Ekadashi falls during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month according to North Indian Purnimanta calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to South Indian Amanta calendar, which usually falls in month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24.

According to drikpanchang, the Varuthini Ekadashi Tithi begins at 04:43 OM on April 23 and ends at 02:32 PM on April 24. In this article, let’s know more about Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 date, Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 tithi timings and the significance of the annual occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 Date

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24.

Varuthini Ekadashi Auspicious Timings

Varuthini Ekadashi Tithi begins at 04:43 PM on April 23 and ends at 02:32 PM on April 24.

On April 25, the Parana time (fast breaking time) is from 06:09 AM to 08:37 AM.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 11:44 AM.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance and Rituals

Varuthini Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindus, especially the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi fasting is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. The word Varuthini means ‘protected’ or ‘armoured’, symbolising the protection devotees receive by observing this fast with devotion.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast are protected by Lord Vishnu and are blessed with prosperity and good luck. On this day, it is said that donating food, clothes, or money to the needy is highly auspicious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).