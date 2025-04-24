Every year, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is observed on April 24 to honour the memory of millions of Armenians who were killed by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I, starting in 1915. Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24. This day is a public holiday in Armenia and is observed by the Armenian diaspora with various events. Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is also called ‘Armenian Martyrs Day’. In this article, let’s know more about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 2025 Date

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day History

On April 24, 1915, hundreds of Armenian intellectuals, community leaders, and professionals were arrested in Constantinople and later executed. The date April 24 commemorates the deportation of Armenian intellectuals on April 24, 1915 from Constantinople, which is the present-day Istanbul. This day was observed for the first time by a group of Armenian Genocide survivors in Istanbul in 1919 at the local St. Trinity Armenian church. Many prominent figures in the Armenian community participated in the commemoration. Following its start in 1919, this day became the annual event of remembrance for the Armenian Genocide. International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the UN Day.

On April 9, 1975, the US House of Representatives passed Joint Resolution 148 designating 24 April as a National Day of Remembrance of Man's Inhumanity to Man. The Resolution commemorated the victims of genocide, especially those of Armenian ancestry who succumbed to the genocide perpetrated in 1915. In 1988, Soviet Armenia formally adopted 24 April as a public day of commemoration.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Significance

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is an important event to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian genocide of 1915. It was a series of massacres and starvation of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottomans. In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, hundreds of thousands of people walk to the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial to lay flowers at the eternal flame. Armenians and supporters around the world hold vigils, marches, candlelight ceremonies, and educational events to mark this event.

