Vallabhacharya Jayanti is an annual event that marks the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya, a prominent saint and a devotional philosopher. He is said to have founded the Pushti sect in India. Shri Vallabhacharya was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and worshipped the Shrinathji form of the deity. Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24. This year, it will be the 546th birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya. In this article, let’s know more about Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025 date, Ekadashi tithi timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024 Wishes Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share with Family and Friends.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025 Date

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24. As per drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 04:43 PM on April 23 and ends at 02:32 PM on April 24.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti Significance and Rituals

Vallabhacharya Jayanti is an important occasion that remembers the teachings of the great saint and philosopher Shri Vallabhacharya. Vallabhacharya was born in Kashi now Varanasi, India in 1479 A.D. He belonged to a Telugu Brahmin family. According to Purnimanta lunar calendar followed in North India, he was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Vaishakha month. He is also known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya and is best known for promoting bhakti to Lord Krishna, particularly in the form of Shri Nathji.

The day of his birth anniversary coincides with Varuthini Ekadashi. On this day, devotees visit Vallabhacharya temples and Shri Krishna temples to mark this special day. Special bhajans and kirtans on Vallabhacharya's teachings are organised on this day in temples and homes.

