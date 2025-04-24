A man who played with pride for 24 long years, representing the Men In Blue, Sachin Tendulkar, cannot be described with some compact sentences. But, if any term could indicate the 'Master-Blaster', it would be the Greatest Of All Time, or as the GenZ abbreviates, the GOAT of cricket. With tens of thousands of runs for India, a hundred centuries, plenty of boundaries, and decades of service to the India national cricket team, Sachin Tendulkar is a favourite, idol, legend, and leader for generations. Sachin Tendulkar Shares ‘Nostalgic’ Post as Star Batter Prepares for India Vs Australia IML 2025 Match at Vadodara, Says ‘Different Journey, Same Love For Cricket’ (Watch Video).

As stats won't lie, Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest batsman cricket has ever seen. He has played 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs for India, scoring 15921 runs in Tests and 18426 runs in ODIs. His batting average in Test cricket is an impressive 53.78. While in ODIs, it's 44.83. He has 58 half-centuries in Tests and 96 in ODIs. But, one record stands tall, making him the biggest legend, it's his 100 hundreds in international matches. Celebrating his 52nd birthday on April 24, 2025, scroll below to relive the first of the many centuries Sachin Tendulkar struck in all formats: be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. Sachin Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Stats: A Breakdown of Master Blaster's First-Class Career For Mumbai.

First Hundred in Test: 119 vs England, 1990

Aged only 17 years old during the England vs India 2nd Test 1990 at Manchester, the teenage sensation Sachin Tendulkar etched his arrival to the big scene. Hosts England posted a big 519 runs in the first innings of the Test match, which started on August 9. India replied strong, making 432 runs. In the second innings, England made 320 and declared. Coming in to bat at no. 6, the 17-year-old took full responsibility, scoring his maiden century, striking 119 runs, not-out. Tendulkar saved India's face that day, helping the team draw the match. His 119 runs came off just 189 balls, with seventeen 4s.

First Hundred in ODI: 110 vs Australia, 1994

Sachin Tendulkar has 49 hundreds in ODIs, but his first one came a lot late. After 76 innings with the bat, the little master was finally able to struck his maiden ODI century. This one came in the World Series in Colombo, on September 9, 1994. Opening the batting, as India elected to bat first, Sachin scored 110 off 130 balls, batting against top bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, and Steve Waugh. His knock included eight 4s and two 6s. Sachin's knock helped India post 246/8, in reply, Australia were bundled for only 215. Tendulkar was judged the best player of the match. Sachin Tendulkar Reminisces Some of His Fondest Memories at Wankhede Stadium As Venue Celebrates 50 Years, Writes 'It's Time We Celebrate Wankhede's Half-Century!' (Watch Video).

First Hundred in IPL: 100 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011

T20Is became a big thing in cricket much when Sachin Tendulkar was nearing the end of his illustrious career. So, he played in only one T20I for India. However, his IPL career with Mumbai Indians has been very impressive. He even has a century in IPL 2011, scoring 100 off 66 balls against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in his own city, Mumbai. MI managed 182/2, batting first, but Sachin's hundred came in a losing cause.

