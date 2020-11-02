Raipur, Nov 2 (PTI) With 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs count rose to 1,90,513 and the toll to 2,208 on Monday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,66,391 after 240 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,324 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 21,914 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 102 new cases, taking its total count to 41,583, including 609 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 218 new cases, Raigarh 190, Rajnandgaon 109 and Balod 101, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Monday and six on Sunday, while 47 had occurred earlier and they were added to the fatality tally on Monday," he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,90,513, New cases 1,700, Deaths 2,208, Recovered 1,66,391, Active cases 21,914, people tested so far 18,47,926.

